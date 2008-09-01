Learn to In-Line Skate

2008

This video will teach you Debbie's unique Merrill Magic Program, an informative, motivational and entertaining way to learn in-line skating. You'll learn skills and drills to trick your body into a safe, fun and exhilarating skating experience. Debbie's dynamic technique will take your mind off your fears, freeing your body to skate effortlessly, easily and safely. In one hour, you can teach yourself to skate to look and feel great at any age. Debbie's skating technique cultivates personal empowerment, strength, stamina, balance, coordination, weight loss and control. See how quickly your skating will become a part of your fitness and fun! Join 27 Million people enjoying America's fastest free moving exercise.