Learn to Play Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar with Jeff Peterson

    Drawing from over 20 years of teaching experience, two-time GRAMMY® Nominated and eight-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning guitarist Jeff Peterson shares his knowledge of Hawaiian slack key guitar during three hours of instruction with in-depth explanation and repertoire in the open G (Taro Patch) and Drop C tunings for beginning through intermediate level guitarists. Repertoire covered includes original songs by Jeff and Hawaiian classics including Kalena Kai, Kamalani O Keaukaha, He Aloha No `O Honolulu, Kaimana Hila, Kipahulu, Nani Kaua`i, Koali, and Hi`ilawe.

