Not Available

Leather is the contemporary story of a young man, Birch, who lives in the Catskill Mountains. He stays in a small cottage in a remote region with Walter, an older man and mentor who has an estranged gay son, Andrew. Birch and Walter have a friendship that involves carpentry, fishing, hunting and making items from leather. After his father dies, Andrew returns to his childhood home with his gay boyfriend from the city, Kyle, to assess Walter’s estate. A forgotten friend from Andrew's boyhood, Birch captivates Andrew and Kyle. At first they mock Birch and his earnest, simple ways. After rigorous mountain living, they realize that Birch is wholesome, kind and benevolent. He only seeks what is right and virtuous in the complex affairs of Walter's estate, and all of their futures.