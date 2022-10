Not Available

Claudia, a girl who gets around, finally lands her dream man in Mickey. However, Mickey's friend Dobbs spoils their nuptial plans when the thugs of a Vietnamese gangster that he has robbed, come looking for him. In order to save Dobbs, Mickey and Claudia, hide him in the boot of their car as they take off to LA. Things don't go as smoothly as planned, and Mickey finds out more about his fiancée than he ever needs to know.