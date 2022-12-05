L'eau, l'air et les songes

Not Available

The film starts with small electroacoustic shapes created by JMM, exploring the substance of breath, that of water as well as that of the act of walking. From then on, five small filmic shapes keep exploring these same elements surrounding my daughters as they stroll along the sea shore. Dreams spring from the impression of their bodies and faces, moving figures suspended between the sky and the sea.The image becomes a flaky substance which desintegrates into the grain of the super 8 film, into the texture of the scarves, of the waves of hair and of the clouds. The successive sound screenings turn regular breathing and the flow of water into a compact and harsh body of sounds, or into a crystal-clear whistling, stretching it nearly to its cracking point. This work is a prelude to an installation based on identical acoustic and visual pieces . This installation would be transformed according to the places where it would be exhibited.