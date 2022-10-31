Not Available

Nike 6.0 is proud to present its latest film project: Leave A Message. This all-women’s surf movie combines some of the hottest female surfing outside of the competition circuit and creates a truly progressive vision of what surfing can be. The collection of talent and beauty features Carissa Moore (HI), Lakey Peterson (CA), Laura Enever (AUS), Coco Ho (HI), Monyca Byrne-Wickey (HI), and Malia Manuel (HI), delivering groundbreaking aerials and long barrels with a message that transcends well beyond the lineup: this generation of surfers has changed their sport. Shot over two years at the world’s hottest surf locations including Australia, California, Hawaii and Mexico, the girls show grace and strength in the water elevating women’s surfing to fantastic new heights.