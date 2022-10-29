Leave a Scar: Live in North Carolina

Not Available

and DVD release from the critically acclaimed southern rockers, Blackberry Smoke. Filmed during a sold out show, the set mixes elements of gospel, bluegrass, arena rock, soul, and more than a touch of outlaw country. Fan favorites "Good One Comin' On" and "Ain't Got The Blues" are featured on the film. The DVD contains an exclusive behind the scenes content, interviews with the band members and a look into their ever-growing moonshine collection. It also includes footage of the band recording "Yesterdays' Wine" with the late George Jones. Blackberry Smoke as earned a passionate fan base that continues to grow as the band itself evolves.