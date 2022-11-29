Leave Behind A Groove In The Earth: The Story of Sam Black Church

Not Available

Filmed and edited over 10 years by rocker/photographer Duncan Wilder Johnson, Leave Behind A Groove In The Earth showcases archival footage of Sam Black Church in their element: LIVE! Interviews tell the story of a group of kids originally from West Virginia and Washington D.C. who moved to Boston and gave the world a sound, a style, and a live show never experienced before, and soon became classic. Interviewees include: Dr. Know – Bad Brains, Page Hamilton – HELMET, D. Randall Bythe – Lamb Of God, Jesse Leach and Mike D’Antonio – Killswitch Engage, Trevor Phipps and Ken Susi – Unearth, Brian Fair – Shadows Fall, Neil Fallon – Clutch, Jonah Jenkins – Only Living Witness, Mark McKay and Steve Risteen – SLAPSHOT, and Dave Tree – TREE