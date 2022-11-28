Leave Me Alone

Not Available

The record is the life of several Miss Accompany. The leaves, Yang Hong, Yang Hong’s boyfriend Liang Lei, and a girl named nicknamed San Warm are the four main characters in the film. They lived together in a rented unit on the outskirts of the city, and the story started here; after 70 minutes, the characters left the city or did not know what to do - the images showed them from autumn to winter, in a foreign city The flow of. But the seasonal characteristics of such a time passage are completely unsuccessful in the film because it is a life in the dark. The characters are just awake at night, they are in nightclubs, bars, hair salons, dance halls - almost all scenes of the film have nothing to do with day, the difference between night and night, which creates a split between the two kinds of life. After the city's daily life scene, the part that is hidden. It is also secret.. https://movie.douban.com/subject/3732547/