Leaves' Eyes: We came with the Northern Winds

We Came with the Northern Winds: En Saga i Belgia is a double DVD and double CD from the symphonic metal band Leaves' Eyes. The package was released on 27 February 2009 and the band started to promote it with an acoustic tour and signing session. The first DVD features almost two hours of documentary with in-depth interviews of the band members at home, in studio and on tour. The second DVD contains live footage of a Leaves' Eyes concert at Metal Female Voices Fest in Wieze, Belgium, on 20 October 2007. The two CDs replicate the concert soundtrack.