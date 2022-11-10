Not Available

Leaving

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pyramide Productions

Suzanne is a well to do married woman and mother in the south of France. Her idle bourgeois lifestyle gets her down and she decides to go back to work as a physiotherapist. Her husband agrees to fix up a consulting room for her in their backyard. When Suzanne and the man hired to do the building meet, the mutual attraction is sudden and violent. Suzanne decides to give up everything and live this all engulfing passion to the fullest.

Cast

Kristin Scott ThomasSuzanne
Sergi LópezIvan
Yvan AttalSamuel
Bernard BlancanRémi
Daisy BroomMarion
Aladin ReibelDubreuil

