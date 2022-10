Not Available

Riitta and Catherine live together in Uganda. By day the two sixtysomethings provide sexual health and equality education for Catholics, Muslims and Anglicans alike. By night they smoke, do crosswords and don’t shy away from frank discussions. Riitta's long career empowering women in Africa is coming to a close, but Ugandan government is trying their best to shut down their sex-ed program during her last months in Africa.