Not Available

Monica Wyatt is a totally '80s teenager on the brink of a bright future when her dreams are destroyed by a car wreck that leaves her in a coma for 19 years. After miraculously awakening at age 38, Monica finds her once-perfect life in shambles and an unrecognizable world around her. As she struggles to fit into a world of Starbucks and cell phones, she attempts to win back the love of her life. In the process, she experiences a true wake-up call.