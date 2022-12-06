Not Available

Leaving Lost is a short film examining Canberra artist Derek O’Connor’s relationship with the suburb of Fyshwick, where his studio is located. Serving as both a portrait of an individual and a place, Leaving Lost investigates the complex relationships we have with our environment and the locales where we live and work. Using a combination of digital and super-8 film, the film explores history, memory, creativity and solitude. Firmly grounded in Canberra, the film is also a unique documentation of some of the city’s artistic community, featuring appearances by local artists Vivienne Binns and Richard Larter.