Leaving Me, Loving You

When two former lovers are brought back together by fate, their one chance to rekindle romance becomes more complicated than either could have ever anticipated. Zhou Qian (Leon Lai) is an outpatient doctor who works the streets of Shanghai from his SUV. His girlfriend Xin Xiaoyue (Faye Wong) is a professional party planner more accustomed to living it up than settling down and enjoying the quiet life. Recognizing this, Zhou plans to break up with Xin the next opportunity he gets. Just as he's about to do so, however, Xin beats him to the punch. Some time later, both Zhou and Xin are still recovering from their failed relationship when Xin begins planning a lavish birthday party for a wealthy business tycoon. Due to the tycoon's failing health, Xin must run all of the party plans by the man's family physician, Zhou. Is fate attempting to give the former couple a not-so-subtle message? While Zhou seems wounded, Xin doesn't appear to have any interest at all in getting back together.