1992

Leaving Normal

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 28th, 1992

Studio

Universal Pictures

A female buddy story in which Meg Tilly plays a child-like 20-something who has just walked out on her abusive husband. Darly (Christine Lahti) is fleeing a life as a waitress and stripper and is on her way to Alaska to claim a home and family she abandoned eighteen years earlier after giving birth. The two run into each other on the road and Darly welcomes the company as they head north from Wyoming.

Cast

Meg TillyMarianne
Patrika Darbo66
Lenny von DohlenHarry
Maury ChaykinLeon
Brett CullenKurt
James GammonWalt

View Full Cast >

Images