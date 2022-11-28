Leaving Virginia

Not Available

A-Lie and Big D are friends and both virgins. To celebrate Big D’s birthday, A-Lie suggest to Big D that he should lose his virginity. On the Internet, the duo hire an escort called Wonderland. However, in a love hotel, Wonderland dies from a drug overdose and her body leaves the duo in shock. Eager to dispose the body, A-Lie takes advantage of his online celebrity status and asks Xi-Shi, a fan of A-Lie’s, to use her van and help the duo get rid of corpse. They stumble into numerous weird accidents, a journey full of desire, suspicion and betrayal and in the end, the cruelest summertime they have ever had.