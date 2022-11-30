Leben und Leiden des unglückseligen Kapellmeisters Herr von KA

Not Available

Dr. Josef Eins, neurologist, treats the only remaining patient in the clinic, Herrn von KA. Herr von KA was taken to the mental institute after the emperor's death because he lost view of reality. After many years he is to be discharged in the course of the opening of the hospital. For this event Dr. Eins pepares a speech. His wife, Sissi Eins, deceives her husband with the pimp Hans. Dr. Eins commissions the detective Rudi "Spürnase" Kronfisch, who in the course of his investigations suspects espionage and future assassinations.