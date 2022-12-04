Lebenslänglich für Vera Brühne

Not Available

The documentary uncovers contradictions and flat lies in the scandalous verdict of 1962, as a result of which the alleged demimondaine Vera Brühne spent 18 years innocently behind bars, before she was pardoned in 1979. Were she and her friend Johann Ferbach, who died in prison in 1970, the victims of a political plot, in which the real murderers remained unknown? Dr. Otto Praun, whom the two are said to have murdered together in April 1960, had by no means made his considerable fortune as a doctor, but as an arms dealer in the service of the Federal Intelligence Service. Indications that the murderers acted on behalf of the BND, covered by the then Federal Defense Ministry under Franz-Josef Strauss, the later prime minister of bavaria, have not been conclusively refuted to this day. The investigation was sloppy at the time, and the process contained countless inconsistencies.