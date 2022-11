Not Available

Professor Omar Zoboli of Modena, Italy, soars through the oboe solo in Ludwig Lebrun's "Concerto No. 1" and proves himself to be the very definition of &NFi;virtuosity&NFi_; in the world of baroque music. Frans Brüggen (one of the leading experts in 18th century music) conducts the Orchestra della Svizerra Italiana in a brilliant evening devoted to the music of Lebrun and Mozart that also includes Mozart's "Symphony No. 3 KV 285 'Haffner.'"