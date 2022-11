Not Available

Concert at Danmarks Radio Live in 17 March 1969. Setlist: Communication Breakdown, Dazed and Confused, Babe I'm Gonna Leave You, How Many More Times. Notes: TV performance recorded on Danmarks Radio / Danish TV. Broadcast as: Led Zeppelin on Monday May 19th, 1969, rebroadcast on BBC New Years Evening 1989. Released on the official dvd in 2003. -- 01 Communication Breakdown 02 Dazed and Confused 03 Babe I'm Gonna Leave You 04 How Many More Times