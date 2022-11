Not Available

Three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden,which concluded the Houses of the Holy tour were filmed for a motion picture, The Song Remains the Same. These are songs recorded at that time, but not used in the film. These are found on Disc 2 of the Led Zeppelin DVD's. -- 01 Black Dog 02 Misty Mountain Hop 03 Since I've been Loving You 04 The Ocean Bonus: Immigrant Song (Sydney Showground - 1972)