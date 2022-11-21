Led Zeppelin - Supershow

Not Available

This colour footage was recorded live for a British TV show called "Supershow". While it demonstrates the difficulties inherent in trying to convey the live Zeppelin experience in the ill-equipped TV studios of the day, the fact that the band still managed to make such a good fist of it makes fascinating viewing. After that though, it was decided: no more TV Shows. From now on Led Zeppelin would only be seen performing together live on stage - or not at all. -- Dazed and Confused