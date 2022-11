Not Available

For sheer power and audacity, no group in rock 'n' roll rivals the legendary Led Zeppelin. This documentary explores the early days of the band, from their formation up through the release of their first two albums. Featuring rare footage, interviews with the band's contemporaries and live cuts of classic Zepp hits such as "Whole Lotta Love" and "Communication Breakdown," this film traces the path the group traveled to international superstardom.