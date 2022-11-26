Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains The Same (Blu-ray Audio)

Not Available

The soundtrack to the legendary concert film of the same name, which was released in 1976. The performances in the film were recorded July 27-29, 1973 at Madison Square Garden during the band’s tour for its then-current studio album, Houses Of The Holy. The packaging for all of the reissue formats will be the most exquisite and elaborate in the Led Zeppelin reissue series, echoing the intricate embossing of the albums original issue. This format represents the album’s debut in hi-res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray audio. It features 96kHz/24 bit 5.1 (DTS-HD Master Audio Surround) and stereo mixes (PCM Stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo). It also includes video performances of four songs not in the original film: “Celebration Day,” “Over The Hills And Far Away,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” and “The Ocean.” (All with 5.1 audio).