Led Zeppelin: The Year of the Dragon

    Led Zeppelin live at the Seattle Kingdome, Seattle, Washington on July 17, 1977. Songs performed are: Introduction, The Song Remains The Same, The Rover, Sick Again, Nobody's Fault But Mine, Over The Hills And Far Away, Since I've Been Loving You, No Quarter, Ten Years Gone, The Battle Of Evermore, Going To California, Black Country Woman, Bron-Y-Aur Stomp, White Summer / Black Mountain Side, Kashmir, Out On The Tiles, Moby Dick, Page Guitar Solo, Achilles Last Stand, Stairway To Heaven, Whole Lotta Love, Rock And Roll

