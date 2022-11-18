L\'education de Tiffany

Not Available

Between Ricky, renowned lawyer, and his wife Tiffany, it's crazy love. But a problem remains between the two lovebirds as soon as they join the marriage bed: their sex life is more gloomy than ever. Faced with this wall that seems impassable, the lawyer will finally find the solution through a co-worker, who offers him to educate his wife. Then begins a new life of lust for Tiffany, who discovers a facet of herself that she did not even suspect the existence, to the delight of her husband ...