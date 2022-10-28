Not Available

A unique chance to experience the irrepressible energy and charms of "Lee Evans Live From The West End". Straight from starring opposite Jerry Lewis in the acclaimed feature film "Funny Bones" and following his own hit T.V. show - "The World Of Lee Evans" - the brightest young star in British comedy performed exclusively for one night only on stage in London's glittering West End. The audience on this magical evening in 1995 witnessed a show by Lee Evans which had featured the award winning "Bohemian Rhapsody" finale. It's impossible to resist the high speed sparkle and elastic talent of Lee Evans. This is the most frenzied and furious hour of comedy you will ever see.