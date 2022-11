Not Available

On the 6th February 1996 the lovable and breathtakingly brilliant physical comedian Lee Evans opened his Different Planet Tour at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End. The show sold out its entire 8 week run. Following his West End run Lee took the show on a 114 date tour during which he played to over 200,000 people, covered 4,500 miles in 63 different towns, returning again to the West End for one more magical performance.