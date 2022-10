Not Available

Documentary - This special seeks to explain the enigmatic Oswald using a brand new approach. No other documentary has exclusively traced Oswald's actions in the minutes, hours and days following the events in Dallas. By shifting the focus on that November weekend, we're able to tell a familiar story in an unfamiliar way, providing a refreshing new perspective on Oswald himself, as well as on the Kennedy assassination. - Michael Baker, Jason Lee Boyson, Sarah Joy Byington