Lee Nelson, the legend behind BBC Three's smash-hit comedy series, unleashes the full force of his hilarious stand-up live to DVD for the first time. Filmed at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on his sensational sell-out Lee Nelson Live tour, this show is an unmissable mix of banter, games and gags, making it unlike any other live stand-up! Strap yourself in for almost two hours of unstoppable entertainment as Lee rips in to the crowd, chats up the ladies, pulls punters in to the action and raises the roof with his laugh-out-loud tales of life. All accompanied by Lee’s best mate and ‘fat legend’ Omelette.