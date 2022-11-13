Lee Priest Vs Bodybuilding

Not Available

In the 1990s, Lee Priest was once a young, extremely talented, and promising professional bodybuilder heading straight for champion status and success. He was also an outspoken and blunt personality that broke many of the rules set by the professional bodybuilding league. After many fines and suspensions, Priest received a lifetime ban from professional bodybuilding. He has since made it his mission to speak his truth regarding the sport of bodybuilding and the professional league - earning him a label as the dark horse of bodybuilding. For the first time ever, discover the life story and details of how Lee Priest went from bodybuilding's future to bodybuilding's rebel.