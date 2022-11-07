Lee Ritenour with special guests - Live in Montreal

Not Available

A strong representation of the current jazz fusion scene got together in july 1991 with this sampling of artists from the GRP label. They included frequent jazz-rock collaborator Ernie Watt, and David Benoit, master of a "jazz-lite" style. But guitarist Lee Ritenour is key man here: he calls most of the shots, and six of the eight pieces are his, including a fine tribute to early inspiration Wes Montgomery on "24th Street Blues." For the most part, easy-going and mellow are the watchwords on this program - not surprising since the players tend to be based in Los Angeles. Ritenour's "Etude" stands out for its creation of atmosphere, and so do Dave Valentin's solo melodic meanderings on a selection of wooden flutes backed by his own vocal effects. All elements considered the bill is a demonstration of top-drawer musicianship, awareness of contemporary styles – and versatility.