Filmed live at Concorde 2 in Brighton, England, this 2002 concert spotlights influential Jamaican reggae artist Lee "Scratch" Perry performing in front of an enthusiastic audience. Songs include "I Am a Madman," "Station Underground News," "French Connection," "Jungle Lion," "People Funny Boy," "Tighten Up," "Doctor Dick," "Rub and Squeeze" and "The Thanks We Get." Additional features include an interview with Perry, rehearsal footage and more.