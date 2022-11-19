Lee's Adventure

Not Available

Lee suffers from Time Perception Disorder (TPD), a rare psychological illness that makes one unable to judge the length of time. Lee holds a boring job and his biggest interest is to play video games. That is a hobby inspired by Lee’s uncle, who left Lee a mysterious video game disc. His uncle claims that anyone who beats the game would open the door of time travel. Lee’s life dramatically changed when Wang Qian steps into his life. Wang Qian also suffers from TPD so she understands Lee more than anyone else does. Their romance blooms and the two decide to be together. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes and the happy days end abruptly. Wang Qian is killed in a traffic accident after Lee quarrelled with her. Lee’s world collapses. Feeling extremely guilty and desperate, he suddenly comes up with a crazy idea: Beat the video game his uncle left, open the door to time travel and save his girl. From that point on Lee embarks on an amazing journey.