Left by the Ship

Robert, Jr, Charlene and Margarita are Amerasians: the sons and daughters of Filipina sex workers and American servicemen stationed at the Subic Bay US Naval Base, once the largest outside mainland USA.When the Base closed in 1992, thousands of Amerasian children were left behind. Unlike Amerasian children from other countries, Filipino Amerasians were never recognized by the US government. Over the course of two years, we followed the lives of our four Amerasian, as they struggle with discrimination, family problems and identity related issues, trying to overcome a past they are in no way responsible for.