Lone gunman Johnny West and his dog, Gypsy, fall foul of twin bad men who have designs on a gold mine. After having his gun hand crushed Johnny is joined by 2 feuding ex boxers and their explosive expert sidekick as they all take on the villains, restore the mine to it's rightful inheritor and face down the twins, one of whom attempts to outwit them using a clever coffin trick.