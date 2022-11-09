Left Lane: On the Road with Folk Poet Alix Olson

Not Available

A year in the making, Left Lane chronicles life on the road with Alix and her road manager/filmmaker Samantha Farinella as they tour the country connecting the dots from a high school visit in Lincoln, Nebraska to a CD release party in New York City. Alix Olson is an internationally touring folk poet and progressive queer artist-activist. One part peace vigil, one part protest rally, and one part joyful raucous concert, Alix ignites audiences everywhere as she performs. A self-defined global patriot, Alix emboldens audiences with her quick wit and powerful humanitarian voice. This documentary highlights spoken-word performances from around the country and a plethora of behind the scenes glimpses at the search for independent thought, grassroots defiance, passionate connection, organic food and clean laundry.