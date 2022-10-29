Left of Center

Not Available

A psychological thriller set in a small town in the rolling plains of Northeastern Oklahoma, focusing on a series of homicides along Highway 177. The murders cause a strained relationship between highway patrol officer Trooper Ferguson and local police chief Tom Parker, who are both personally invested in finding the killer. In efforts to solve the murders and put the town at ease, the lives of the two men converge through a series of encounters, as well as a startling revelation as the truth surfaces.