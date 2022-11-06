Left Right and Centre

At the Earndale by-election natural history expert and TV personality Bob Wilcot for the Conservatives finds himself up against Billingsgate girl Stella Stoker for the socialists. Amateur politician against committed activist. But could it become boy-who-fancies-girl against girl-who-fancies-boy? The party agents are soon colluding against such a disaster.
|Ian Carmichael
|Robert Wilcot
|Alastair Sim
|Lord Wilcot
|Patricia Bredin
|Stella Stoker
|Richard Wattis
|Harding-Pratt
|Eric Barker
|Bert Glimmer
|Moyra Fraser
|Annabel
