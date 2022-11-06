Not Available

Left Right and Centre

    At the Earndale by-election natural history expert and TV personality Bob Wilcot for the Conservatives finds himself up against Billingsgate girl Stella Stoker for the socialists. Amateur politician against committed activist. But could it become boy-who-fancies-girl against girl-who-fancies-boy? The party agents are soon colluding against such a disaster.

    Cast

    		Ian CarmichaelRobert Wilcot
    		Alastair SimLord Wilcot
    		Patricia BredinStella Stoker
    		Richard WattisHarding-Pratt
    		Eric BarkerBert Glimmer
    		Moyra FraserAnnabel

