Not Available

Left Right Left

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The basic story of the movie revolves around P.K. Jayan aka 'Vattu' Jayan (played by Indrajith) and Roy Joseph aka Che Guevera Roy (played by Murali Gopy). Vattu Jayan is a corrupt cop who manages his daily necessities through bribed money and does not touch his salary for anything. Che Guevara Roy is an ex-communist comrade who now teaches in a school with his wife.

Cast

Indrajith SukumaranJayan
Murali GopyRoy Joseph
LenaAnitha Roy
Hareesh PeradiKaitheri Sahadevan, Kaitheri Chathu
Remya NambeesanJennifer Mathews
AnusreeDeepa

View Full Cast >

Images