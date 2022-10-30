Left Right Left

The basic story of the movie revolves around P.K. Jayan aka 'Vattu' Jayan (played by Indrajith) and Roy Joseph aka Che Guevera Roy (played by Murali Gopy). Vattu Jayan is a corrupt cop who manages his daily necessities through bribed money and does not touch his salary for anything. Che Guevara Roy is an ex-communist comrade who now teaches in a school with his wife.
|Indrajith Sukumaran
|Jayan
|Murali Gopy
|Roy Joseph
|Lena
|Anitha Roy
|Hareesh Peradi
|Kaitheri Sahadevan, Kaitheri Chathu
|Remya Nambeesan
|Jennifer Mathews
|Anusree
|Deepa
