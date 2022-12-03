Leftovers & Leftlovers

Not Available

For every generation the doomsday clock is ticking louder and human beings feel they live in the most bizarre and dreadful time ever. No one knows if it’s an incapability to comprehend the existence, a need to return to a more primitive state or a pure idealization of nihilism. After the Great Blackout a man seeks out his past. By confronting his feminine and masculine alter egos he strives to restore his identity. The emergence of his most primal instincts is an absolutely straightforward and unequivocal reflection of the present day.