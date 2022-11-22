Lefty - Memories of a Dead One in Brooklyn

Not Available

A German film crew for station NDR [Norddeutscher Rundfunk] picked the perfect time to visit New York City for their street gang documentary, LEFTY - ERINNERUNG AN EINEN TOTEN IN BROOKLYN, as the area sweltered through a brutal summer heatwave and the infamous 1977 blackout. For five weeks, director Max H. Rehbein and his crew actually lived in the basement of a Brooklyn house owned by the parents of 'Brother Lou' [Louie Morales], the leader of 'The Sex Boys' (named after the street they hung out on, Essex -- after dropping the first two letters), filming many of that gang's most private moments.