Not Available

** Start at the feet and work your way up ** The pleasure in Leg Affair 4 comes long, lean and lusty. Hero Bosch understands the fascination with a woman's lower limbs. We know how important pantyhose and high-heeled shoes are to the foot lover's fetish needs. That's why we created this XXX series. The passion for stems requires a special kind of nourishment to fan its flames. ** Leg Affair 4 is here to feed your hunger with sizzling-hot, fetish-fueled hardcore. This patented brand of kink-driven fucking and sucking is a real kick.