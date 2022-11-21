Legacy FC 16

Not Available

Legacy Fighting Championship returned to the Dallas/Fort Worth area on December 14 and brought another night of exciting MMA action. Headlining the card was the much awaited title bout to crown the new Legacy Flyweight Champion, with Jimmy Flick vs Will Campuzano; in addition, several of the top talent in the DFW area also fought inside the Legacy cage. The full card included: 125 (Flyweight Title) - Will Campuzano vs. Jimmy Flick 145 – Matt Hobar vs. Steven Peterson 145 – Rey Trujillo vs. Chas Skelly 135 – Joseph Sandoval vs. Ryan Benoit 135 – Nelson Salas vs. Eli Tamez 170 – Charles Byrd vs. Derrick Krantz 145 – Quaint Kempf vs. Darrion Caldwell 135 – Klayton Mai vs. Alex Russ 170 – Russell Brewer vs. Aaron Culpepper 185 – Bobby Moore vs. Evan Thompson 120 – Lisa Lamb vs. Amber Stautzenberger 145 – Sidney Cawdrey vs. Joseph Salas 205 – Alex Madrid vs. Alfredo Leija