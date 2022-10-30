Legacy: Michael Tilson Thomas

Not Available

In 1970, Tilson Thomas recorded a series of spring concerts with the BSO - and this DVD features titles from that period. Thomas is a champion of Ives and conducts Three Places in New England in a concert recorded at Symphony Hall in Boston on January 13, 1970. The second piece featured is Sibelius' Symphony No.4 and finally a March 10, 1970 performance of Wagner's Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey. This DVD also features an exclusive interview with Michael Tilson Thomas. This is the first release of this material on DVD.