2006

Legacy of Fear

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 2006

Studio

Incendo Productions

A serial killer, never caught, leaves clues and messages signed 'BSP' after quickly murdering each man but torturing his girl to death. His last case is an exception, the detective in charge finds his wife murdered while has pre-teen daughter had to watch. Thirty years later, she's still obsessed by the case, which drove her dad insane, and a police detective herself. When the whole cycle starts again, she gets convinced it's not BSP but an ambitious copy-cat, but he certainly outsmarts her every time. He also makes clear she's to be his final kill. Meanwhile she alienates even colleagues with her arrogance and obsession, finally to be suspended as the FBI takes over

Cast

Zachary BennettVal Grosmont
Anthony LemkeJack Cobell
Serge HoudePolice Chief Ray Blum
Anna SilkKathleen Coyne
Vincent LeclercPaul Jarvis
Dennis SweetingLinda Joyce

