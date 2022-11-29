Legal Pain: Mastering the Art of Pinning

Not Available

Off the market for over a decade, this video set has been digitally remastered and updated with hours of new, never-before-seen footage from the original series. Included are: The trick to the Headlock Takeover, Why you want to shift the opponents weight forward, A jawbreaker submission from the bar arms, The fine line between legal and illegal, The Tree Theory, Survival Theory, How to use mechanical advantage while crossfacing, How to double your weight instantly, Another way to make a 300lb gorilla out of a 150lbs wrestler, The Legal Pain bear hug, Trapping the arms for MMA, Ideas for dealing with the "guard," A novel front trachea choke, How to take away their will to win, The chin-twist-pick, The head wrap half, Leg ride submissions, The spladle, Why Loosey-Goosey Wins It, How to optimize your wrestling strategy and game plan, Unique head & arm submissions, How to wring your opponent out like a dish-rag and more.