L'Égalite professionnelle : ça avance dans les transports

Not Available

The film presents a series of portraits of women working in traditional male jobs in the transport industry: the SNCF, the RATP, Air France and Air Inter, and at Paris airports. Each woman talks about her professional choice, her training, what responsibilities she holds, where she fits within the company, and her work relationships. They all underline the need to be organised to manage personal and professional lives, and the growing number of women who choose these jobs. They are on the whole positive and their views often inspiring.