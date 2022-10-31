Not Available

Legally Brown brings together for one night the funniest headline comedians who just happen to share one common threat, the color of their skin and their perspective on what that means in a post 911 world. Hosted by Tony Plana (ugly Betty) and starring, Alex Reymundo (Latin Kings of Comedy) Jerry Bednob, (Kumar go to white castle) Cristela Alonzo (Last Comic Standing runner up) Willie Barcena (Comedy Central) Omar Elba (Egyptian Born) and Border Patrol Agent Bubba Gomez (Rick Najera) poke fun at stereo types and the Arizona immigration law and prove that once and for all funny is truly funny no matter what color or religion you are.